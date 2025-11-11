Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Monisha Advani’s production banner, Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, has announced the launch of its new subsidiary — Emmayzing Creations LLP. The newly established division marks Emmay’s strategic expansion into new media, hyper-short formats, and technology-aided content creation and production.

Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment launches subsidiary ‘Emmayzing’ for new-age media

Emmayzing will focus on producing independent music videos, advertorial short films, micro-dramas, and vodcasts, signaling a forward-looking approach toward emerging storytelling platforms.

Helmed by producers Sagar Manik and Kushal Mansukhani, Emmayzing has already commenced operations with its first project a music video titled Jugni, created for fashion brand Style Junkie. The video, now streaming on social media platforms, also introduces a new rap talent, Vheer.

The producers expressed excitement about collaborating with brands and fresh talent to deliver content that integrates cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence to achieve cost-effective and visually immersive storytelling. “We aim to create content that bridges creativity and technology, producing fresh, relatable stories for the digital age,” they shared.

Speaking on behalf of the parent company, Monisha Advani emphasized Emmay’s ongoing commitment to innovation and talent development. She said, "This move underlines Emmay’s commitment to supporting and nurturing new minds, new technicians and behind the camera expertise, while continuing to develop its interests in promoting new media and formats.”

With Emmayzing, Emmay Entertainment looks to strengthen its presence in the evolving digital entertainment space, creating opportunities for collaboration between emerging creators, brands, and new-age audiences.

Also Read: Nikkhil Advani hails Sabar Bonda’s victory at Sundance Film Festival; says, “It is a story deeply rooted in our soil, yet utterly universal in its resonance”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.