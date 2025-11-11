After tasting success at the box office, the courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is expected to drop online this Friday, that is, November 14. As per sources, its digital premiere will stand out as it'll be available on not just one but two platforms.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is a RARE film to release on two platforms – Netflix and JioHotstar

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Usually, a filmmaker signs an exclusive deal with only one streaming giant for his/her film. In case of Jolly LLB 3, it is expected to be available on two platforms - Netflix as well as JioHotstar. That's the reason both the platforms were mentioned in the opening slate of the film."

However, it’s not immediately clear if Jolly LLB 3 will be available on both platforms from November 14 or it will arrive on one streaming platform first and on the other after a few weeks.

Recently, John Abraham's taut thriller, Tehran, dropped on Zee5 on August 14. Two weeks later, it was also released on Netflix on August 28. Tehran was backed by Maddock Films and their earlier films like Mimi (2021) and Dasvi (2022) were available on Netflix as well as Jio Cinema from the very start. It remains to be seen which model has been adopted by Jolly LLB 3 makers.

Changing trends in OTT space

An article in The Economic Times dated July 19 stated that OTT platforms are now increasingly adopting the content rights sharing model due to rising costs.

The article also mentioned that the Tamil film Viduthalai 2 streamed on both Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video, with a three-month window between the two premieres, first on Amazon Prime Video, followed later by ZEE5. Likewise, the Telugu film Mazaka was shared by both platforms, but with a shorter 30-day gap, this time debuting on Zee5 before arriving on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Late night showdown – Jolly LLB 3 team pays VPF under protest; Akshay Kumar joins talks

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.