Sources state that the producer is keen on producing films beyond war dramas while continuing the legacy of patriotic cinema under JP Films.

Producer Nidhi Dutta is expanding her production slate with multiple projects across genres, including a planned fantasy adventure franchise. The move comes after the release of Border 2, which featured Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in leading roles earlier this year.

Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta wants to expand slate with fantasy adventure franchise and air force drama: Sources

Shortly after Border 2 hit screens in January, Nidhi had confirmed that work on Border 3 is underway, continuing the legacy of the popular war drama franchise originally created by her father, filmmaker JP Dutta. However, sources indicate that the upcoming instalment is only one part of a broader expansion plan for the banner, JP Films.

In a notable shift, Nidhi is also developing a fantasy adventure franchise, marking a departure from the production house’s established focus on war and patriotic films. According to sources, “It's an ambitious franchise that will be shot across multiple locations throughout the country. Like in Border 2, Nidhi has been part of the writing process here. The casting process has begun, and the film is likely to go on floors later this year.”

At the same time, the producer continues to build on the banner’s association with armed forces narratives. Reports suggest that another project in development is a drama centred on the Indian Air Force. With the script reportedly finalised, casting for the film is currently in progress. An insider shared, “Nidhi wants to take this project on floors this year itself. This movie, along with Border 3, is aimed at expanding the producer's repertoire of films that focus on the Armed Forces.”

The diversification of projects indicates a conscious effort to balance newer genres with the studio’s established identity. While the fantasy venture introduces a different creative direction, the continuation of war-based stories ensures continuity with the legacy of Border and similar films.

On a personal note, sources also mention that this phase has been significant for Nidhi Dutta, following the arrival of her daughter, Sitara. The producer is said to view this period as an important milestone both professionally and personally, as she moves forward with multiple projects under development.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nidhi Dutta on casting for Border 2,”You think you’re choosing, but the heroes sitting up in heaven choose who gets into their footsteps”

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