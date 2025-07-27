Just a day back, we exclusively informed that NTR Jr. is drawing Rs. 70 crores as salary for War 2, whereas Hrithik Roshan has a pay cheque of Rs. 50 crores with backend profits. And now, there is a twist in the tale. Very reliable trade sources have confirmed that YRF has parted ways with the Telugu rights of War 2 by selling it upfront to Naga Vamsi.

SCOOP: Telugu version of WAR 2 sold for Rs. 90 crores; NTR Jr. strikes gold with backend profit share

“Naga Vamsi has bagged Telugu rights for War 2 for a sum of Rs. 90 crores. Every profit from the theatrical medium in Telugu will now rest with Naga Vamsi, and YRF, in turn, has got outright recovery of Rs. 90 crores against a budget of Rs. 400 crores. The case of Telugu is now settled between the parties,” a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

As a masterstroke deal, Naga Vamsi and NTR Jr. have entered into a backend deal to share the profits of War 2 from the Telugu version. “After drawing a big pay cheque of Rs. 70 crores, NTR Jr. is also entitled to a share in profits from the Telugu version from Naga Vamsi. He is likely to end up with a pay cheque of Rs. 100 crore plus by the end of the run, as the Telugu version of War 2 is sure to yield big profits. Neither YRF nor Hrithik has a share in the profits of Telugu; it will be split between NTR Jr. & Vamsi,” the trade source further shared with Bollywood Hungama.

Hrithik on the other hand, has a direct deal with YRF, who will share a percentage from the overall profits of the project. The Telugu revenue from YRF point of view is fixed at Rs. 90 crores; everything it earns beyond is a surplus for Vamsi & NTR Jr., who have bagged the film on a MG model.

War 2 is all set to release on August 14, 2025 with Ayan Mukerji as director

