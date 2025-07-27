comscore
Last Updated 27.07.2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Aneet Padda’s next release Nyaya is a streaming project she shot before signing Saiyaara, YRF aims to build her as a theatrical heroine

Aneet Padda starrer web series is directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

This morning, internet went abuzz with reports saying that Gen Z sensation of the year, Saiyaara’s Aneet Padda’s next is a streaming project directed by Nitya Mehra and her husband Karan Kapadia. When checked, industry sources have revealed that this project in question, titled Nyaya, was shot before Aneet signed Saiyaara and that she would be built as a theatrical heroine post Saiyaara’s historic success.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed Saiyaara and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward. A girl who is delivering probably a Rs. 400 crores hit in theatres, is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, will be preserved for theatricals. There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity.”

Coming to Saiyaara, the Mohit Suri directorial, which also launched Ahaan Panday, has reached Rs. 200 crores mark domestically in just nine days.

Also Read: Saiyaara Box Office: Ahaan Panday enters the Rs. 200 crore club; becomes first-ever debutant to achieve the feat

More Pages: Saiyaara Box Office Collection , Saiyaara Movie Review

