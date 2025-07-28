Despite being one of Netflix India’s top post-COVID shows, the mystery thriller Aranyak will not return with a new season, reveals the series lead.

Raveena Tandon confirms Aranyak Season 2 is not happening: “I think Season Two was written as well”

After months of speculation and hopeful anticipation, actress Raveena Tandon has finally broken her silence on the status of Aranyak Season 2 — and it’s not the news fans were hoping for. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Tandon confirmed that the sequel to Netflix India’s 2021 hit crime thriller has been shelved.

“It’s not happening. Now I can say it,” she admitted candidly. “Earlier, we all had hope. In fact, I think season two was written as well, but I am not sure what the platform has in mind.”

Tandon, who portrayed the fierce and emotionally layered cop Kasturi Dogra, had earned widespread acclaim for her powerful performance in the series. The show marked her series debut and was praised for its atmospheric storytelling, strong performances, and engaging mystery that blended folklore with modern-day crime.

“Every time they say, ‘Oh my God, it was a great show and one of our highest-viewed shows immediately after COVID.’ That was a role so close to my heart, and I loved playing that character,” she added. “But I don’t think they were able to crack a good script for season two. And then the expectations were so high, so they didn’t want to spoil that."

Aranyak was created by Charudutt Acharya and Rohan Sippy, directed by Vinay Waikul, and featured a stellar cast including Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Taneesha Joshi, Anna Ador, Zakir Hussain, and Meghna Malik. The series gained a dedicated fanbase for its gripping narrative set in the misty forests of Himachal Pradesh, where a haunting myth and a brutal crime intertwined.

Despite being one of the most-watched Indian shows on Netflix post-COVID, it now joins the list of high-potential series that never made it past the first season. Fans and critics alike had high hopes for a follow-up that would delve deeper into Kasturi’s world and unanswered threads from the finale.

While the curtain has fallen on Aranyak Season 2, Raveena’s emotional connection to the role and the show’s impact on Indian streaming content will undoubtedly remain memorable.

