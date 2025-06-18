Aami Dakini is a tale of love that transcends time and lifetimes. Dakini yearns for the love that was once hers, and she returns across lifetimes to reclaim it. To the world, she may seem like an echo from the past, but she has returned only to complete her love story.

Sony Entertainment Television announces the premiere of Aami Dakini on June 23

At the centre of this new show is Dakini – focused and determined. On a relentless mission to find her long-lost husband, Dakini’s journey moves between love and obsession, and between desire and destruction. As she navigates a world of secrets and shadows, anyone who crosses her path faces fatal consequences.

Bringing Dakini to screen is actor Sheen Dass, who takes on one of her most complex roles to date. Speaking about her experience, Sheen shared, “This role is truly unlike anything I’ve ever done before. Dakini is an incredibly intense character layered with complexities that challenge every facet of her being. She is powerful, fierce, and unapologetic. Portraying her has been an exhilarating journey, pushing me emotionally and mentally to places I hadn’t explored as an actor before. There were moments of sheer adrenaline, moments of deep reflection, and moments when I had to confront raw, uncomfortable emotions head-on. I’m confident that audiences will be captivated by her unpredictable nature and the dark, thrilling world she inhabits. This isn’t just a show, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that will grip viewers from start to the end.”

Aami Dakini will premiere on June 23 and will air every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

