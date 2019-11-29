Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.11.2019 | 6:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

SCOOP: Taapsee Pannu signed by Bhansali Productions for a double role?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu has been on a roll with some powerful roles in her past projects. She has always made sure to pick projects that leave a mark on her audiences and has garnered a lot of appreciation for her last performance in Saand Ki Aankh. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar did complete justice to the stories of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

SCOOP Taapsee Pannu signed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a double role

If the latest reports are to be believed, then Taapsee Pannu has been signed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next project. Taapsee will be seen playing a double role in the film and is being said to be titled Sia Jia. While there are no confirmations from the team about this project, if things fall in place, it will go on floors next year. There aren’t any reports as to what the plot of the film might be but it is being said to be quite a different one from the rest. Sia Jia will be co-produced by Shabina Khan.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently occupied with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey finalized for T-Series & Aanand L Rai’s mystery production

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra makes…

"People say that my films have broken the…

This actor joins the team of Amitabh…

Farah Khan’s outlook towards remakes changed…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification