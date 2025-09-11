comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 11.09.2025 | 6:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Param Sundari Baaghi 4 Jolly LLB 3 Thama Dhurandhar Alpha
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer expected to be launched on September 15 in the presence of the entire star cast

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer expected to be launched on September 15 in the presence of the entire star cast

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer expected to be launched on September 15 in the presence of the entire star cast
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to break the news that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been pushed from September 12 and that it would release on October 2. Now, Bollywood Hungama brings to you another exciting news about this film.

SCOOP: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer expected to be launched on September 15 in the presence of the entire star cast

A source told us, "Until now, the songs of the film and the teaser have been unveiled and have been well received. It has made people curious about the plot and hence, the trailer is keenly awaited."

The source continued, “The wait is about to get over. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's trailer is expected to be launched on Monday, September 15. The promo will not just give an idea about the story but considerably enhance the hype for it as the film is a wholesome entertainer, aimed at the whole family."

The source further said, "The entire star cast of the film, that is Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi etc. are expected to be in attendance along with director Shashank Khaitan and producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The trailer launch will be held in Mumbai and since the whole team will be present, it will be something to watch out for."

Backed by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releases worldwide on October 2. It will clash with Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. It marks the second film of Janhvi Kapoor this year after Param Sundari. As for Varun Dhawan, this will be his only release in 2025 before he storms into cinemas with the much-awaited big budget war film, Border 2 on Republic Day 2026.

The promotions of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are expected to go to another level once the trailer is out. Until now, the makers have released a short teaser. This was followed by the songs ‘Bijuria’ and ‘Panwadi’.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan finds a ‘better dance partner’ for ‘Bijuria’; trolls Janhvi Kapoor in latest video

More Pages: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins big in Delhi…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation extends…

“I am his legal wife”: Priya Sachdev…

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival…

Saiyaara to stream on Netflix from September…

Sunjay Kapur assisted ex-wife Karisma Kapoor…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification