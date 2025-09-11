SCOOP: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer expected to be launched on September 15 in the presence of the entire star cast

Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to break the news that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been pushed from September 12 and that it would release on October 2. Now, Bollywood Hungama brings to you another exciting news about this film.

A source told us, "Until now, the songs of the film and the teaser have been unveiled and have been well received. It has made people curious about the plot and hence, the trailer is keenly awaited."

The source continued, “The wait is about to get over. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's trailer is expected to be launched on Monday, September 15. The promo will not just give an idea about the story but considerably enhance the hype for it as the film is a wholesome entertainer, aimed at the whole family."

The source further said, "The entire star cast of the film, that is Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi etc. are expected to be in attendance along with director Shashank Khaitan and producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The trailer launch will be held in Mumbai and since the whole team will be present, it will be something to watch out for."

Backed by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releases worldwide on October 2. It will clash with Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. It marks the second film of Janhvi Kapoor this year after Param Sundari. As for Varun Dhawan, this will be his only release in 2025 before he storms into cinemas with the much-awaited big budget war film, Border 2 on Republic Day 2026.

The promotions of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are expected to go to another level once the trailer is out. Until now, the makers have released a short teaser. This was followed by the songs ‘Bijuria’ and ‘Panwadi’.

