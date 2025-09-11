In a significant judicial ruling, the Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, restraining various parties from using her name, image, likeness, or other personal attributes without her consent. Justice Tejas Karia, in an ex parte ad-interim injunction, held that such unauthorised exploitation violates her personality rights and infringes her right to privacy and dignity.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins big in Delhi High Court, personality rights get protected

The Court’s order specifically prohibits misuse via any medium, including Artificial Intelligence, generative AI, face morphing, deepfakes, and machine learning. Among the defendants are a list of known and unknown entities (including “John Doe” defendants) accused of exploiting Rai’s identity for commercial gain without authorisation.

Google LLC has been directed to remove and block identified URLs within 72 hours of notice. In addition, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is to issue directions to disable all infringing URLs within seven days.

The court said, “Personality Rights of individuals, simply put, entail the right to control and protect the exploitation of one’s image, name, likeness or other attributes of the individuals’ personality, in addition to the commercial gains that can be derived from the same. Personality Rights can be located in the individuals’ autonomy to permit or deny the exploitation of the likeness of other attributes of their personality.”

The court added, “In other words, the unauthorised exploitation of the attributes of an individual’s personality may have two facets – first, violation of their right to protect their personality attributes from being commercially exploited; and second, violation of their right to privacy, which in turn leads to undermining their right to live with dignity.”

In his ruling, Justice Karia observed “the misuse of the Plaintiff’s name, image, likeness and other elements of the Plaintiff’s persona clearly constitutes infringement as the adoption of the aforementioned attributes … without any authorisation from the Plaintiff, will inevitably cause confusion and create a perception of endorsement by the Plaintiff.”

The Court has scheduled further proceedings: an appearance before the Joint Registrar on November 7, 2025, and a full hearing on January 15, 2026.

