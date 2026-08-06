For the last few months, reports have been circulating about Sunny Deol collaborating with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat on a large-scale action thriller, tentatively titled Parshuram. The film, backed by Madhu Mantena and Mythri Movie Makers, was expected to go on floors in October 2026. However, the project has now hit a roadblock and has been postponed indefinitely.

SCOOP: Sunny Deol’s Parshuram postponed indefinitely amid Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Hollywood commitment

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Parshuram has been put on hold after Nikhil Nagesh Bhat moved ahead with his Hollywood directorial venture. The filmmaker, who earned widespread acclaim for raising the bar for action cinema in India with Kill, has signed on to direct Deadlocked, an action thriller for Amazon MGM Studios starring Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx. Bhat had been in discussions for a potential Hollywood collaboration for nearly two years, and the project has finally materialised, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Bhat has already begun preparations for his Hollywood debut and is unlikely to commit to any other project until Deadlocked is completed. As a result, Parshuram has been pushed to 2027, with the producers currently evaluating their options. They are reportedly weighing whether to wait for Bhat's availability or bring another director on board to helm the film. Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers is also exploring the possibility of fast-tracking Jaat 2 as a replacement project. However, discussions remain at a preliminary stage, and no final decision has been taken.

Sunny Deol, meanwhile, has a packed slate ahead. On August 14, he returns to theatres with Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which is expected to be followed by Shashank Udapurkar's Gabru. He also stars as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana, slated for a November 6 release this year. His upcoming lineup further includes Excel Entertainment's high-concept action thriller Antony, co-starring Jyotika.

As for Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Deadlocked follows a grieving former Marine serving jury duty who is forced back into action when the trial of the century turns into a deadly hostage crisis after the defendant's daughter seizes the courthouse in a bid to free her father. The film is slated to premiere globally on Prime Video.

Also Read: Sunny Deol says mother Prakash Kaur was moved to tears after Batwara 1947 screening

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