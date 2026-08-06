Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who won acclaim for the violent action thriller Kill, is set to make his Hollywood debut with an action thriller starring Academy Award winning actor Jamie Foxx. The film, titled Deadlocked, has landed at Amazon MGM Studios for worldwide distribution.

Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat set for Hollywood debut with Jamie Foxx in Deadlocked

According to Deadline, Deadlocked will stream globally on Prime Video. The film follows a grieving former Marine serving jury duty who is forced back into action when the trial of the century turns into a deadly hostage situation, with the crisis beginning when the defendant’s daughter takes control of the courthouse in an attempt to free her father.

The film is based on an original idea by Eric Scott Anderson (The Black Fox) and Matt Takejiro Bosack (NCIS: Hawai’i), who have also written the screenplay. Producers include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger for Range, Dave Caplan for C2, and Foxx for Foxxhole Productions, while AJ Bourscheid, Liz Destro, Paul Currie and Corinne Foxx will serve as executive producers.

Foxx’s recent projects include Netflix’s action comedy Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz, which recorded 46.8 million views in its opening weekend. He will next return to Netflix with the Olympic boxing drama Fight for ’84, based on a true story.

Bhat gained international recognition with Kill, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was later sold to Lionsgate in a mid seven figure deal before receiving a wide theatrical release in 2024. Starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, the film was billed as India’s most violent film ever, grossing over Rs 47 crore at the box office and winning six Filmfare Awards, including Best Debut for Lakshya.

Deadlocked will mark Bhat’s maiden foray into English language feature films. Apart from Kill, he has also directed Apurva and Hurdang, as well as the web series Rasbhari and The Gone Game. He was reportedly also attached to Parshuram, an action thriller starring Sunny Deol, though it remains uncertain if that project will now be delayed or shelved following the Deadlocked announcement.

Also Read: SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan in advanced talks with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for a mythological action-adventure

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.