Sunny Deol began 2026 with a bang with Border 2 and he’s expected to release multiple films this year, all of which look exciting. The most awaited of them is Lahore 1947. It reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced by Aamir Khan. Aamir will also be seen in the film in a supporting role and it also stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi. Due to the stellar team and Sunny’s booming track record, Lahore 1947 is a film that is expected to set the cash registers ringing. However, as per the buzz in the trade, the makers of the film are looking for a change of title.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Lahore 1947 is based on the famous play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya’. Since the film is set in the Pakistani city and during the Independence period, the title Lahore 1947 was initially deemed suitable. But now the makers feel that there can be a better title that is apt for the story of the film.”

The source continued, “Accordingly, they have come up with a few options. Another round of meeting will happen with the stakeholders and if all are on the same page, the name of the film will undergo a change.”

A few days ago, the makers of Lahore 1947 announced that their labour of love would be released on August 13, that is, in the beneficial Independence Day week.

The play, ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya’, was written by Syed Asghar Wajahat in 1980. The Partition-era story revolves around a Muslim family which migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allotted a haveli vacated by a Hindu family. The old Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home and she also strikes a rare bond with the Muslim immigrants.

