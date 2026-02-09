Rajkumar Santoshi’s period drama brings together Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan for the first time, with music by AR Rahman.

Aamir Khan Productions has officially announced August 13, 2026, as the theatrical release date for its upcoming period drama Lahore 1947. The film will hit cinemas during the Independence Day week, aligning its release with the historical and emotional backdrop at the heart of its narrative.

Lahore 1947 marks a significant first-time collaboration between Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan. The project has already generated considerable anticipation, not only for its subject matter but also for bringing together creative forces who have individually shaped some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable films.

Recently, Aamir Khan also shared a personal moment connected to the film, one that has gained deeper meaning following the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra. Speaking about the experience, he said, “I'm fortunate I got to spend some time with him (Dharamji). In fact, Lahore, the film we've made with Sunny, I had the good fortune of showing him the film. So he's seen the film. It's not released yet, of course. But I was so glad because this was one of his favorite scripts. I'm so glad he got to see the film.”

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. The music is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar, adding further weight to the project’s creative lineup.

Based on Dr. Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai’, Lahore 1947 explores human relationships and emotional turmoil set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. Rather than focusing solely on political events, the story delves into personal loss, displacement, and the complexities of coexistence during one of the most defining chapters in the subcontinent’s history.

For Sunny Deol, Lahore 1947 will follow his appearance in Border 2, while for Aamir Khan, the film represents a notable production venture rooted in historical storytelling. With its Independence week release now confirmed, expectations are set to rise as audiences await further glimpses of the film.

