The Red Lorry Film Festival, India’s premier destination for world cinema, will present a special retrospective honouring acclaimed filmmaker Pradip Krishen, spotlighting his rare and influential body of work.

Titled A Retrospective Celebrating Filmmaker Pradip Krishen, the showcase will revisit three of Krishen’s most distinctive films: In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, Electric Moon, and Massey Sahib, offering audiences a chance to experience his sharp storytelling.

Pradip Krishen remains one of Indian cinema’s most original filmmakers. His campus cult classic In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, written by Arundhati Roy captured the spirit of 1970s Delhi student life with wit and quiet rebellion. His debut feature Massey Sahib earned international acclaim and launched the career of Raghuvir Yadav, while Electric Moon stood out for its satirical take on post colonial India. Beyond cinema, Krishen stepped away from filmmaking to become one of India’s leading naturalists.

Ashish Saksena, COO Cinemas, BookMyShow and Festival Director, Red Lorry Film Festival, said, “Pradip Krishen’s films occupy a special place in Indian cinema for their originality, intelligence and cultural depth. Through this retrospective, we are proud to bring his landmark works back to the big screen for new and longtime audiences of the Red Lorry Film Festival.”

“This is a pinch-me-to-see-if-I’m-dreaming moment for me! Truly an honour to have all 3 of my films shown together at the Red Lorry Festival in Mumbai. Wonderful to be able to see them return to the big screen,” says filmmaker Pradip Krishen.

The Red Lorry Film Festival will be held from 13 to 15 March in Mumbai and will feature over 120 films from across the world. Festival passes are now available on BookMyShow.

