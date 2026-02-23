India registered a significant achievement at the BAFTA 2026 awards as the Manipuri-language film Boong won the Best Children’s & Family Film honour. Backed by Farhan Akhtar, the film emerged victorious over international nominees including Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2.

The win is being seen as a major moment for Indian cinema, particularly for stories emerging from the Northeast. It underscores the growing global visibility of regional narratives that centre on local realities while addressing universal themes. Farhan Akhtar attended the ceremony along with his wife, Shibani Dandekar.

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong is set in Manipur against the backdrop of social and political unrest. The title translates to “little boy” in Manipuri. The film follows a young boy, Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who believes that reuniting his family will restore happiness to his mother, Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam. Determined to find his missing father, Boong embarks on a journey with his best friend Raju, played by Angom Sanamatum.

Their search takes them to the border town of Moreh and across into Myanmar, adding both emotional and geographical depth to the narrative. Through a child’s perspective, the film examines themes of loss, hope and resilience amid uncertainty.

Before its theatrical release in September 2025, Boong had already drawn international attention on the festival circuit. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and was later screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the Warsaw International Film Festival, where it received positive critical response.

