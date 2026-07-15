The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is proud to announce that acclaimed actor and humanitarian Rani Mukerji will be conferred the prestigious Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University during the 2026 edition of the festival.

Rani Mukerji to receive Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026

The honorary degree will be presented at a special ceremony on August 14, 2026, at Federation Square in Melbourne, as part of the festival celebrations. The recognition honours Rani Mukerji’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema, along with her longstanding commitment to social causes supporting women, children and marginalised communities.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which will take place from 13 to 23 August 2026, has, over the years, established itself as one of the world’s leading celebrations of Indian cinema. Bringing together some of the finest voices from the Indian film industry, the festival continues to strengthen cultural ties between India and Australia while celebrating stories and artists that have left a lasting impact on audiences across the world.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Rani Mukerji remains one of India’s most respected and accomplished actors. Through powerful performances in films such as Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, she has consistently championed stories that have brought conversations around women’s rights, gender justice, disability inclusion and social change into mainstream cinema.

Beyond her work on screen, Rani has supported humanitarian initiatives focused on children’s healthcare, education and community development, a reflection of her commitment to meaningful social impact.

Expressing her gratitude, Rani Mukerji said, “I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University. Cinema has been the greatest teacher in my life’s journey, and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change. To receive this honour during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which has consistently celebrated Indian cinema on a global stage, makes it even more special. I am grateful to La Trobe University and to IFFM for this incredible recognition. I have been fortunate to have been able to do so many inspiring movies that have allowed me to tell stories of resilience, passion and undying courage of human beings to rise against all odds. Human stories have always moved me, and I’m grateful that I have lived so many lives because of cinema. I dedicate this special honour from Australia and IFFM to my motherland India and to everyone around the world whose love has empowered me to be an actor and made me live such a full life.”

La Trobe University Chancellor, The Hon John Brumby AO, said, “Rani Mukerji’s remarkable body of work has transcended entertainment to spark important conversations around social justice, equality and inclusion. Her enduring impact on cinema, coupled with her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, makes her an exceptional recipient of this honorary doctorate. We are delighted to recognise her achievements and welcome her into the La Trobe University community.”

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, said, “The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has always celebrated artists whose work has shaped Indian cinema and inspired audiences across the world. Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actors of her generation, someone whose performances have consistently combined artistic excellence with powerful storytelling. We are honoured that this recognition from La Trobe University will be presented during IFFM. It is a proud moment not only for the festival but also for everyone who has admired Rani’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema over the years.”

The 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne promises another landmark edition celebrating the very best of Indian cinema through film screenings, premieres, conversations and special events, bringing together filmmakers, artists and audiences from across the world.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji recalls childhood meet with Aamir Khan as a fan; says, “My heart broke”

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