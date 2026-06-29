Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has landed in controversy after the NCP and Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family demanded that the biopic be renamed after the legendary artist.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has landed in controversy even before its theatrical release. While the recently unveiled teaser drew appreciation for the actress's transformation into legendary Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the film's title has now become the subject of criticism.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha sparks title row: NCP and Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family seek title change

After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) questioned why the biographical drama was not named after Vithabai Narayangaonkar, members of the late folk icon's family have also urged the makers to reconsider the title and rename the film in her honour.

NCP questions the choice of title

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, the NCP's Film and Cultural Department has objected to the title Eetha, arguing that a film based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar should carry her name. The party has suggested that titles such as Vitha or Vithabai would be more appropriate and would acknowledge her immense contribution to Maharashtra's Lavani and Tamasha traditions.

Babasaheb Patil, Maharashtra State President of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, reportedly said the organisation considers it its responsibility to preserve and honour Vithabai's legacy. He questioned why the filmmakers chose not to name the biopic after the celebrated artist despite her lasting impact on Maharashtra's folk art.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family backs the demand

The demand has now found support within Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family. As per the report, her sons Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with her grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, have expressed disappointment over the title and appealed to the makers to change it.

For the family, the concern extends beyond the name of the film. They believe a biopic celebrating Vithabai's extraordinary life and achievements should bear her name so that future generations continue to recognise the woman who played a defining role in shaping Maharashtra's Lavani and Tamasha heritage.

As of now, director Laxman Utekar and production house Maddock Films have not issued any statement regarding the controversy or the demand to rename the film.

Eetha teaser showcases Shraddha Kapoor in an intense new avatar

The teaser of Eetha offers a glimpse into what appears to be one of Shraddha Kapoor's most emotionally demanding performances to date. It opens with a packed Lavani performance as the audience eagerly chants for Eetha to take the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Backstage, Shraddha's character is shown preparing for her performance despite being heavily pregnant. Soon after, she goes into labour and is seen enduring severe pain. Even as a voice warns her that performing could cost her life, she refuses to step away from the stage. Moments after giving birth, she returns to complete her performance, highlighting the character's unwavering dedication to her art.

Also Read:Eetha co-star Anant Joshi lauds Shraddha Kapoor’s professionalism; says, “She is phenomenal”

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.