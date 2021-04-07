Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 07.04.2021 | 6:33 PM IST

Shefali Shah, Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana receive first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Shefali Shah, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Rana have revealed that they have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Amid the pandemic, the rollout of the vaccine has happened in the country for senior citizens and for people above 45 years of age.

Shefali Shah took to Instagram to share the picture after getting the vaccine. She wrote, "Got my vaccine! Did u? Must do..." She further wrote, 'side effects song' inspired by the song You're the One That I Want from the classic Grease, "The side effects song (Composed and created by @pallavisymons): I got chills, they're multiplying! From this vaccine, they're supplying. I shivered and burned, tossed and turned. All night through-hoo... But oh my heart's still set on 2!! (Must sing and read this. Must)."

Bollywood actors and couple Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana also got vaccinated. The actress the medical staff on Tuesday after receiving the first dose and wrote in Marathi, "Today we took the vaccine's first dose. Get the vaccine, wear a mask, maintain social media, and sanitize your hands."

