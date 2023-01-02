A while it was reported that the Shashank Khaitan directorial Screw Dheela starring Tiger Shroff has been put on the back burner. In fact, reports claimed that the unpredictability of the box office, the ballooning budget, and low-key response to the film’s announcement were the reasons. While it was never made clear whether the project was on hold or continuing, we hear that the makers of the film have opted for a casting change in the venture. If what the grapevine says is true, then apparently, Shanaya Kapoor will be stepping into the shoes of Rashmika Mandanna in Screw Dheela.

SCOOP: Shanaya Kapoor replaces Rashmika Mandanna in Shashank Khaitan’s Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela

Talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama a source close to the project tells us, “Yes, there has been a change in the cast, Shanaya will be replacing Rashmika. Although Shanaya is yet to sign the dotted line, everything is in place, and when the film starts it will headline Shanaya as the female lead”. Ask the source for details on why the sudden change and he continues, “Shanaya Kapoor was to feature in Shashank’s other project for Dharma Productions, Bedhadak with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, for some reason that film has run into trouble and the shoot has been paused. In the interim while the issues are settled, Shanaya has moved to Screw Dheela.”

Although there has been no official word on either of the projects and issues, viz. Screw Dheela undergoing a casting change and Bedhadak being paused, it seems like for director Shashank Khaitan such issues have become common place. Interestingly, Shashank had earlier announced Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan however that was later changed to Govinda Naam Mera featuring Vicky Kaushal.

As for the film Screw Dheela is said to be an action entertainer and will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. While it still remains unclear when the film will commence shooting, it will feature Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor. On the work front, Tiger has a packed slate with Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

