Last Updated 02.01.2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Triptii Dimri confirms relationship with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma in a mushy photo on New Year

Interestingly, Triptii has headlined two films, Bulbul and Qala, which Karnesh Sharma has backed under Clean Slate Films for Netflix.

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri rang in New Year with her loved ones and reportedly is in a relationship. There were speculations that the actress was in a relationship with Clean Slate Films' producer Karnesh Ssharma. The actress has seemingly confirmed that she is dating Anushka Sharma's brother.

Triptii Dimri recently shared a mushy photo with Karnesh on her Instagram stories. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “My (love)” with a red heart emoji. As the photo went viral on social media, fans wondered if this confirmed their relationship.

Interestingly, Triptii has headlined two films, Bulbul and Qala, which Karnesh Sharma has backed under Clean Slate Films for Netflix. Both projects gave Triptii much-needed critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri won rave reviews for her performance in the Anvita Dutt directorial Wala. The actress will next star in a romantic drama with Vicky Kaushal and another project with Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer romantic comedy to release on July 28, 2023

