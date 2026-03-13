Earlier in the year, a PR website reported that director Amit Ravindranath Sharma is teaming up with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna on a high-concept romantic comedy. The PR website also reported that the film will go on floors once Shahid Kapoor wraps up shooting for Farzi 2. But we at Bollywood Hungama are bringing an exclusive fact-check article on the said report.

SCOOP: Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna are NOT DOING Amit Ravindranath Sharma’s next rom-com

Our reliable sources have confirmed that Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are NOT A PART of Amit Ravindranath Sharma's next film. "Shahid and Rashmika are doing Cocktail 2, and that's the only film they are doing together at the moment. While Shahid was offered this romantic comedy, he wasn't too keen on doing another one after Cocktail 2, and hence decided not to even hear the script," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source also shared further that Rashmika, on the other hand, was never even offered a role in this project. "It's far from true. Rashmika has her diary filled with feature films in the coming year, and this one was not even offered to her. The fact of the matter is, Amit wanted to cast Shahid, but that didn't work out, and now he is contemplating other names."

The film will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Jio Studios, and the shoot timelines depend on the availability of actors.

