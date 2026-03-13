Even as the shooting for King is underway, filmmaker Siddharth Anand and actor Abhishek Bachchan are expanding their professional partnership. According to a report by Variety India, the two are set to collaborate on a new horror film.

After King, Abhishek Bachchan and Siddharth Anand join hands for horror thriller: Report

The project will be produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner Marflix Pictures, while one of his close associates is expected to direct the yet-untitled film. The report describes the project as a folklore-based horror thriller centred on an emotional father-daughter relationship.

Envisioned as a large-scale production with extensive visual effects, the film aims to offer a theatrical experience that stands apart from most horror titles made in India.

For Abhishek Bachchan, the project will mark his first venture into the horror genre. The actor is expected to take on a character-driven role that demands a raw and emotionally intense performance. The report further suggests that Siddharth Anand intends to position the film in a mainstream commercial space, bringing renewed focus to theatrical horror storytelling. In recent years, the genre in Hindi cinema has largely leaned towards horror-comedy.

The film is reportedly scheduled to go on floors in September 2026.

Siddharth Anand and Abhishek Bachchan share a long-standing association. Bachchan had appeared in a cameo in Anand’s directorial debut Salaam Namaste, and their rapport is believed to have strengthened further while working together on King.

Speaking of King, the film features a large ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma, among others. It is scheduled to release in cinemas during the Christmas 2026 weekend.

Also Read: Saurabh Shukla opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him “An Amazing and Charismatic Man”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.