Ram Gopal Varma makes a STUNNING claim: “With my next film Syndicate, I’ll WASH away all my sins; it’ll SHOCK everybody”; also confirms, “Sarkar 4 goes on floors in April 2026”

Ram Gopal Varma had an entertaining session on the first day of Red Lorry Film Festival 2026 before the screening of his cult film, Shiva (1990). RGV was asked about his upcoming ventures and he made some interesting announcements that led to excitement among the audience and fans.

Ram Gopal Varma makes a STUNNING claim: “With my next film Syndicate, I’ll WASH away all my sins; it’ll SHOCK everybody”; also confirms, “Sarkar 4 goes on floors in April 2026”

Ram Gopal Varma began by saying, "After a long time, I came back to Mumbai recently. I just took the decision that 'Enough is enough'. It might seem like a very high handed statement but with this film, I have decided to wash away all my sins! It'll shock everybody. The film is called Syndicate."

This statement led to applause. Ram Gopal Varma's next statement also added to the excitement, "I am also making Sarkar 4. I start that film next month."

He then joked about his 'washing away sins' statement, "After I make that statement, you also need to remember the idiom, 'The proof of the idiom is in the eating'."

Besides Syndicate and Sarkar 4, Ram Gopal Varma also has one more film in his kitty - Police Station Mein Bhoot. It reunites him with Manoj Bajpayee and also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Ramya Krishnan.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma on what Aditya Dhar has done to the Telugu industry, “He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, they hate him”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.