Chhatrapati Shivaji evokes a different sentiment among Indians and Marathas, at large. For the longest time, people have been making efforts in putting together a project on the brave warrior, but none of it has gone on floors yet. Riteish Deshmukh has decided to bankroll a multi-lingual pan-India film on Shivaji that will star him in the lead. There were talks that Ali Abbas Zafar too is planning to mount a film with Salman Khan as Shivaji.

Now, we can inform you that Kabir Singh producer Ashwin Varde has also decided to jump on the bandwagon. A source shares, "Ashwin Varde has joined hands with Lyca Productions who are soon going to make their foray in Bollywood in a big way. They are discussing multiple co-production ventures with producers and one of them is a mammoth period saga based on the life and triumphs of Chhatrapati Shivaji."

They have also offered the film to a star, already. "Ashwin has approached Shahid Kapoor to star in the film. Shahid has loved the idea and if he says yes, this will be his second period saga after Padmaavat but unlike the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, he will play the titular role in this one. Shahid and Ashwin have worked together on Kabir Singh previously and they are now locking modalities before they sign the contract."

Also Read: From Kaminey to Vivah: 5 of Shahid Kapoor’s finest films

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.