Khushi Kapoor revealed she has done procedures like lip fillers, eyebrow nanoblading, and a nose job, but denied doing “10–20 things” as some rumors suggest.

Khushi Kapoor breaks silence on cosmetic procedures; says, “If we don’t do something about our looks then…”

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and sister to actress Janhvi Kapoor, recently spoke candidly about her cosmetic enhancements, crediting her honesty with breaking stigma in the glamour industry.

In an interview with ETimes, Khushi addressed swirling rumours by stating plainly, “Yes, I have changed my looks. But everyone thinks I have done some 10–20 things on myself. It is obviously not the case. I don’t think going under the knife for your looks is such a big deal.”

The actor, who made her debut with The Archies, emphasised the importance of transparency, saying, “For me, it is not okay to be dishonest with people around me about my looks. There are a lot of impressionable youngsters who follow us on the internet.”

Khushi went on to point out the impossible expectations women often face, noting, “Plus, if we don't do something about our looks, then it is a problem and people will judge you for your looks, and if we do something for ourselves, feeding your insecurities, then also people have a problem.” She argued that no path wins favour: “People will say that why did she change herself and did not stick to her original looks? So, you are not going to win either way. I am going to live my life the way I want to.”

Acknowledging that image-consciousness is part of the profession, Khushi added, “Also, I was not born like this and all actors groom themselves, and of course vanity is a large part of our life! I care about my looks, but haven't changed every single thing about my face. I don't want to set unrealistic standards of beauty and so I became open about the procedures I had done to look like this.”

Khushi’s openness — which includes admissions of nose work, eyebrow nanoblading and lip fillers — marks a shift in Bollywood’s typically secretive stance on cosmetic work. Her advocacy for honesty aims to foster realistic expectations for young fans and lessen the shame often attached to self-care.

On the work front, Khushi was recently seen opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan.

