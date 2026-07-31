Shah Rukh Khan is among the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema, whose starpower travels across the globe. After a spectacular theatrical run in 2023 with two blockbusters - Pathaan and Jawan, he returns on the big screen this Christmas with the Siddharth Anand directed King.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan fetches Rs 50 crore for King music; One of the biggest deals of recent time

While the hype is at an all time high, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the superstar is negotiating a record deal for the music rights of King. "With Sachin - Jigar on board, King music is among the hottest properties of the year. Sony, Sare Gama and T Series are making big bids to fetch the music. Leading the race is one of the above with an offer of around Rs 50 crore," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

This would mark the third biggest music deal of modern times after Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2. "King is setting records in non-theatrical business. It is on the verge of sealing one of the biggest deals ever for an original music album in Hindi. One must note that Ramayana is Rs 75 crore for both parts together, and King is on the verge of closing with Rs 50 crore with a single film," the source told us further.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is all set to hit the big screen during the Christmas 2026 weekend. The shoot is almost wrapped up, with just 15 days pending. The post production and edit work is going on in full swing too.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s King enters final phase of shoot; last international schedule planned for August: Report

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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