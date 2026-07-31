The injury involved a complete tendon detachment, and doctors have advised her to take six weeks of complete rest followed by rehabilitation.

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a hip injury while filming an intense dance sequence for one of her upcoming projects. The actress, who is currently working on Ranabaali and Mysaa, is said to have sustained the injury during a demanding shooting schedule that involved action and dance sequences.

Rashmika Mandanna suffers hip injury during shoot, advised six weeks of rest

According to reports, the injury resulted in a complete tendon detachment in her hip. Medical professionals who examined her reportedly noted that this type of tendon injury is more commonly seen in athletes who undergo rigorous physical training.

Doctors have advised Rashmika to take complete rest for the next six weeks to allow the injury to heal. Following this period, she is expected to begin a structured rehabilitation program focused on regaining strength and mobility before returning to work.

Rashmika has been managing a packed professional schedule, balancing the shoots of four major films while also fulfilling endorsement commitments for nearly 30 national and international brands. As a result of the injury, some of her ongoing film schedules and advertising assignments are expected to undergo adjustments depending on her recovery.

While there has been no official statement from the actress or her team regarding the injury, reports suggest that her immediate focus will be on recovery before resuming work commitments. Production teams associated with her upcoming projects are likely to revise their schedules if required during this period.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to send their wishes for her speedy recovery. Many have expressed hope that the actress takes the necessary time to recover fully and returns to filming once she is fit. For now, Rashmika is expected to remain away from work as she follows medical advice and undergoes the recommended recovery and rehabilitation process.

Also Read : Rashmika Mandanna drops appreciation post for Vijay Deverakonda and team of Ranabaali; says, “These boys are doing something extremely scary”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.