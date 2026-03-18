A few days ago, the industry and fans got a surprise when it was announced that Salman Khan’s much-awaited next film, Battle Of Galwan, has been renamed Maatrubhumi. And now, as per the buzz in the trade, another awaited film might also go for a title change – Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

SCOOP: After Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya likely to be renamed Yeh Prem Moh Maya Hai

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There have been discussions over changing the title of the film to Yeh Prem Moh Maya Hai. If all goes well, the new title will be locked and will be announced officially in a few days.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead role, along with Shaad Randhawa, Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. It is presented and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Anita Gurnani. It marks the second association for Mahaveer Jain and Sooraj Barjatya after the acclaimed flick Uunchai (2022).

In December 2025, Shaad Randhawa, who left a mark with his performances in the 2025 sleeper successes, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, revealed that he had bagged the film. In January this year, he exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “It is a film that only Sooraj can make. It’s about family, values and romance. There’s dada ji, dadi ji, nani, bua – it’s that kind of a film (smiles). It touches upon relationships; I don’t think anybody knows relationships better than Sooraj ji. The film also tells a beautiful love story. I am sure everybody would be looking forward to the film because we have been missing that kind of film. We haven’t seen a family entertainer in the longest time.”

In February, we were the first ones to report that Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari shot for the film at Goregaon railway station in Mumbai. As per sources, the shoot, which started on November 1 last year, is about to wrap up soon.

Also Read: Swanand Kirkire joins Sooraj Barjatya’s next directorial Yeh Prem Mol Liya

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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