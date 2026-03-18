Actress Sara Ali Khan who is a regular visitor to the Kedarnath shrine in the Himalayas will no longer be eligible for entrance into the holy shrine, unless she proves her allegiance to Sanatan Dharma.

Sara Ali Khan asked to prove her allegiance to Sanatan Dharma to enter Kedarnath temple

While addressing the media in Dehradun on Tuesday, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that people who are not followers of Sanatan Dharma will be required to submit an affidavit to prove their belief in Hinduism if they want to visit temples managed by the committee.

Dwivedi stated, “If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers.”

Sara Ali Khan’s mother is a Punjabi Sikh Amrita Singh. Her father is a Muslim actor Saif Ali Khan.

While Sara refrained from comment, a hurt and bewildered source close to her family wonders where our country is heading to. “Some years ago, such restrictions were unimaginable. Sara’s family is liberal in the truest sense. Her grandmother Sharmila Tagore was married happily and harmoniously to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi for 43 years. Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan is married to a Punjabi Hindu Kareena Kapoor for many years now. Such awkward questions of allegiance never cropped up before.”

Sara first visited the Kedarnath in 2017 when she shot for the film Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput. Ever since, she is a regular visitor there. Not anymore. Unless she can prove her Hindutva.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan resume work on spy comedy backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.