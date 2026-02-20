Acclaimed lyricist, singer, actor and writer Swanand Kirkire is all set to be a part of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh, the film marks Barjatya’s much-anticipated return to the traditional romance and family storytelling space that he is celebrated for.

Swanand Kirkire joins Sooraj Barjatya’s next directorial Yeh Prem Mol Liya

While details of Swanand Kirkire’s character are being kept tightly under wraps, sources close to the production reveal that he plays a very interesting and pivotal role in the narrative one that adds emotional weight and texture to the film’s core storyline.

Sharing his thoughts on coming on board the film, Swanand Kirkire said in a detailed note, "Working with Sooraj ji feels like coming home to a certain kind of storytelling that shaped many of us as audiences. His films have always celebrated love not just between two people, but within families, across generations, in quiet gestures and unspoken understanding. When I heard the world of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, I was deeply moved by its emotional simplicity and sincerity."

He further added, "What I love about Sooraj ji’s writing is that even the silences carry meaning. There is dignity, restraint and warmth in the way he builds relationships on screen. As an actor, that is both challenging and fulfilling because you are required to underplay and yet remain emotionally present."

He continues, "Being part of a Rajshri film carries its own legacy. There’s a certain purity and belief in goodness that the banner represents, and to collaborate with a team that values emotional honesty over spectacle is incredibly refreshing. Sharing the screen with Ayushmann and Sharvari has also been a beautiful experience they both bring such individuality and sensitivity to their craft."

With production underway and anticipation steadily building, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is shaping up to be one of the most awaited romantic family dramas of 2026, blending nostalgia with contemporary emotion under Sooraj Barjatya’s timeless lens.

Also Rea: “Neither Saiyaara, nor Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat…”: Shaad Randhawa reveals Aashiqui 2 helped him bag Yeh Prem Mol Liya; adds, “It is a family entertainer with dada-dadi-nani-bua… ONLY Sooraj Barjartya can make such a pure film”

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.