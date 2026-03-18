Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of breaking news on Naagzilla. We now bring to you another major update: the shoot of the film has been completed.

EXCLUSIVE: It’s a wrap for Naagzilla; shoot of Kartik Aaryan’s much-awaited fantasy entertainer completed

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “March 16 was the final day of the shoot of Naagzilla. Lead actor Kartik Aaryan was not present as he had completed his portions a few days ago. Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba shot with the other actors in Mumbai. There was jubilation on the sets when the director shouted, ‘Pack up’. At the same time, the unit was also disheartened to know that their adventurous journey has come to an end.”

The source added, “Now that the shoot is completed, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s complete focus would be on post-production and ensuring that their labour of love turns out to be an exciting and fascinating piece of cinema for the audiences.”

Naagzilla is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films. The fantasy comedy features Kartik as a shape-shifting naag and, reportedly, Ravi Kishan essays the role of the antagonist. Earlier this month, Bollywood Hungama reported that the talented actress Preity Mukhundhan, who has made a mark down South, will be launched in Bollywood with this film.

Naagzilla is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Independence Day 2026. It marks the first association of Kartik Aaryan and Mahaveer Jain, Mahaveer Jain and Karan Johar and the second film for Kartik and KJo after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025).

On February 1, Bollywood Hungama had carried a quote of a source who told us, “Mrighdeep Singh Lamba shot a month-long schedule in Mumbai with Kartik Aaryan in January 2026. On January 31, the Mumbai schedule was wrapped up. 70% of the shoot is now complete. The team of Naagzilla will head to Delhi in February 2026, where a three-week-long schedule will take place.”

Recently, there were reports that Kartik Aaryan is all set to commence shooting for his next, directed by Kabir Khan. Reportedly, the film is a yet-untitled sports drama inspired by Kashmiri kickboxing prodigy Tajamul Islam. It reunites Kartik and Kabir after the acclaimed film Chandu Champion (2024).

Also Read: BREAKING: Preity Mukhundhan to make her Bollywood debut in Naagzilla; only 7 days of shooting left for Kartik Aaryan’s fantasy comedy

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

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