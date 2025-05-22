Salman Khan is among the very few in Indian Cinema, who has managed to successfully transition into television. He managed to capture the attention of audiences on the small screen with Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss, and over the years is termed as one of the most successful hosts of TV. We have an extremely exciting news for all Salman Khan fans now.

SCOOP: Salman Khan in talks to replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Reliable sources have confirmed that Salman Khan is in advanced talks to replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. "Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

We have heard that the negotiations for the financials are going on in full swing at the moment. "Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host the biggest and most popular quiz show of India as Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons," the source tells us further.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be hosting the next season of Bigg Boss, and is gearing up to start shooting for director Apoorva Lakhia's next film from July.

