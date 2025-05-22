Directed by Om Raut and backed by Abhishek Agarwal and Bhushan Kumar, the film will explore the life of India's Missile Man.

A biopic on Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s 11th President and renowned aerospace scientist, has been officially announced at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Titled Wings of Fire, the film will be directed by Om Raut, known for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and will feature National Award-winning actor Dhanush in the lead role.

Dhanush to portray Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic announced at Cannes Film Festival 2025

The project brings together major names from the Indian film industry which includes Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts — the banner behind The Kashmir Files — and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner who will be coming together to produce the film. The screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, whose previous writing credits include Neerja, Maidaan, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

The film aims to trace Dr. Kalam’s extraordinary journey — from his modest beginnings in Rameswaram to his rise as one of India’s most respected scientific minds and eventually, the President of the country. Often referred to as the ‘Missile Man of India,’ Dr. Kalam’s legacy continues to inspire generations, most notably through his memoir ‘Wings of Fire’.

Casting Dhanush in the titular role is being described as one of the film’s key moments. The actor, who has earned acclaim for his versatility and emotional depth, will portray a figure deeply cherished by the nation. The film is positioned not just as a political biography, but as an exploration of Dr. Kalam’s values — science, spirituality, education, and leadership.

Director Om Raut, in a statement, said, “In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man known for the power of education, excellence, and indigenous innovation. To bring his story to screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility. It’s the most important experience of my life.”

Producer Abhishek Agarwal added, “We are excited to bring the epic life of Dr. Kalam to the big screen. Collaborating with Om Raut, Dhanush, and Bhushan Kumar makes this one of Indian cinema’s most prestigious projects. It is a privilege to tell this story.”

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said, “Dr. Kalam’s journey continues to inspire millions. We feel honored to be part of a film that pays tribute to such an extraordinary individual. This marks our third collaboration with Om Raut, and our first with Dhanush and Abhishek Agarwal on a story of national significance.”

With production underway, further details remain under wraps. However, with Om Raut’s cinematic vision, Dhanush’s performance, and the support of two major production houses, Wings of Fire is being positioned as a biopic with global reach and national relevance.

