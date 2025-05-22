Los Angeles-based media company Buffalo8 has officially acquired the international distribution rights for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, a genre-bending Indian thriller directed by Anshuman Jha. The dark comedy, which stars acclaimed actors Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur, will mark the first time an Indian feature film carries the Buffalo8 banner in North America, signaling a significant step forward for Indian independent cinema on the global stage.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli had its European premiere at Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival in Belgium, one of Europe’s leading platforms for genre films. Following the premiere, Buffalo8—known for distributing content like Rodney King by Spike Lee and Netflix’s Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes - chose the film for its potential to engage diverse international audiences.

Speaking on the acquisition, Grady Craig, President of Buffalo8, said, "Lord Curzon's Manor is a compelling story that bridges cultural and historical narratives with a unique perspective. This first-time director successfully delivers on a blend of black comedy and thriller genres, which is a rare combination for Indian cinema. We're excited about the film's ability to resonate across diverse audiences."

Director Anshuman Jha, who also acts in the film, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Buffalo8 for the North American release of Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. Their commitment to bold, original voices and genre-pushing cinema makes them the perfect home for this film. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a truly unique cinematic experience — one that challenges how films are perceived in India and reshapes how Indian cinema is viewed globally. Buffalo8 coming on board is more than just an acquisition; it's a powerful reaffirmation that bold, original ideas and distinctive storytelling have a place on the world stage. I'm deeply grateful for their belief in this vision. For an Indian independent film to carry the Buffalo8 studio name is a proud moment — not just for us, but for the growing global footprint of Indian storytellers."

Produced by Golden Ratio Films, First Ray Films, and Adya Films, the movie features a strong ensemble including Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania, and Zoha Rahman. Set in London, the film revolves around a suspense-filled dinner party and serves as a Hitchcockian homage, blending sharp wit, tension, and social commentary.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli recently received its CBFC certification in India and is expected to hit North American theatres later in 2025. With its cross-cultural themes and unique tone, the film is poised to contribute to the growing global interest in Indian thriller cinema.

