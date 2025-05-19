Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the patriotic action-drama is expected to be based on the Galwan Valley clash and is set to begin filming in July 2025.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to step into the shoes of a national hero for his next film, as reports confirm that he will portray Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the brave heart who laid down his life during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film will be directed by Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul director Apoorva Lakhia and is scheduled to go on floors in July 2025.

The project is said to be based on the real-life story of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu MVC, who served as the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. He was killed in action during the 2020 China–India skirmishes in the Galwan Valley, becoming the first Indian Army officer to be KIA against the PLA since 1967. His heroic actions, despite being outnumbered, are chronicled in the acclaimed book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

“Colonel Babu’s character is heroic. He had proved his mettle in several counterinsurgency and infiltration operations. The director has acquired the rights to the first chapter called I Had Never Seen Such Fierce Fighting — The Galwan clash of June 2020. It is a first-hand account of the 2020 clash at the Galwan Valley,” a source told Mid-Day. The screenplay has been adapted by Suresh Nair, in collaboration with Chintan Gandhi and Chintan Shah, with Shah also writing the dialogues. “Salman loved the story and will begin his prep from the end of May. He has already begun physical training for his role at his farmhouse in Panvel,” the source added.

This collaboration marks Salman Khan’s first project with Apoorva Lakhia. A source close to the production earlier confirmed, “Salman Khan has locked Apoorva Lakhia as his next film, and it is confirmed to go on floors in July 2025.”

In earlier report by Bollywood Hungama, sources stated, “Salman Khan will be shooting at high-altitude Ladakh for director Apoorva Lakhia's next. He has begun the training process and will be appearing in a lean physique for the film. It's a 20-day schedule in Ladakh, followed by 50 days in Mumbai, calling it a wrap. The film will release in the first half of 2026.”

With a tight 70-day schedule split between the rugged terrain of Ladakh and urban settings in Mumbai, the film is expected to offer a gripping and respectful portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and national pride.

