The Rohit Shetty directed Golmaal is among the most successful franchises in Indian Cinema, and the last few years have seen a pent-up demand from the audiences for the fifth instalment of the comic caper. The film is finally set to go on floors in March 2026, and we have got an exclusive scoop on the film.

SCOOP: Rohit Shetty takes the Do Aur Do Paanch route for Golmaal 5; sets up a Tom & Jerry rivalry between Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

Reliable sources have confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Rohit Shetty is all set to adapt Do Aur Do Paanch in the format of Golmaal. "Rohit is a big fan of yesteryear comedies. Golmaal Returns was Aaj Ki Taza Khabar, Bol Bachchan was Golmaal (1979), and Golmaal 3 was based on Khatta Meetha (1978). Now, taking the franchise ahead, Rohit is set to re-envision the Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor starrer Do Aur Do Paanch in the form of Golmaal FIVE," a source told Bollywood Hungama

The source informs us further that Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar will be playing two key characters in the story, alongside the entire gang of Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor, among others. The source told Bollywood Hungama, "Rohit has taken the germ from the cult comedy and written a fresh screenplay palatable for today's audience. The fight will be like that between Tom and Jerry, but with an outlook of how humans interact in 2026."

Golmaal FIVE is all set to release in 2027, as Rohit intends to shoot for the film from March to June 2026. It marks the first collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the comic set up!

