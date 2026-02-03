Bollywood’s long-running comedy series Golmaal is gearing up for its fifth instalment with a casting development that has drawn notable industry attention. According to an exclusive report by Variety India, actor Akshay Kumar has joined the ensemble of Golmaal 5, set to portray the main antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn’s character in the film.

The Golmaal franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty and first launched in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, has carved its reputation through high-energy humour and a strong ensemble cast. The new instalment is said to expand on that formula by incorporating fantasy elements and a more pronounced antagonist arc, while still preserving the playful tone that defines the series.

Akshay Kumar’s involvement marks a significant addition to the franchise. Known for his work across several successful comedy series, including Hera Pheri, Housefull, and Welcome, Akshay will reportedly take on a negative role that diverges from the usual comic conflicts in the Golmaal universe. This will also be his second consecutive turn as an antagonist, following his role in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, where he starred opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Ajay Devgn continues to anchor the Golmaal ensemble, leading a familiar group of actors. Regular cast members such as Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu are expected to return, along with veteran comedians Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar. There is also speculation that Sharman Joshi may reprise his role, though Kareena Kapoor Khan’s participation has not yet been confirmed.

Production for Golmaal 5 is scheduled to begin by the end of February 2026 at Film City in Mumbai, with a target theatrical release in early 2027. The film arrives as the franchise celebrates two decades since its inception, and it will mark the sixth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, following projects such as Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004), Insan (2005), Sooryavanshi (2021) and Singham Again (2024).

At the time of the report, the makers had not officially confirmed Akshay Kumar’s casting, leaving some details subject to formal announcements.

