Balaji Motion Pictures has officially announced a new release date for its upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. The film, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 15, 2026, has now been preponed and will release on April 10, 2026. The shift in date places the film in an earlier theatrical window, giving it additional breathing space amid a competitive release calendar.

The decision to advance the release is being viewed as a strategic move, particularly considering Akshay Kumar’s busy lineup of theatrical releases in 2026. By arriving earlier, Bhooth Bangla is expected to benefit from reduced box office congestion, allowing the film a more focused run in cinemas. Industry observers note that the move reflects a growing emphasis on spacing out major releases to maximise audience engagement and theatrical longevity.

Since its announcement, Bhooth Bangla has generated steady interest, largely due to its genre positioning and creative team. The film marks Akshay Kumar’s collaboration with director Priyadarshan, a pairing that has previously delivered several popular comedy entertainers in the past. While details of the plot remain under wraps, the film is expected to blend the filmmaker’s trademark humour with horror elements.

The ensemble cast further adds to the film’s appeal. Alongside Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Notably, the film brings Akshay Kumar and Tabu together on screen after 26 years, their last collaboration being Hera Pheri (2000), a detail that has drawn attention among long-time fans of Hindi cinema.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. With Priyadarshan at the helm and a cast known for strong comic timing, the film is positioned as a mainstream theatrical entertainer.

With its new release date locked, Bhooth Bangla is now set to hit cinemas on April 10, 2026, giving audiences an early dose of big-screen comedy next year.

