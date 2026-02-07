Hrithik Roshan as Krrish is one of the most celebrated characters of Indian Cinema, and the last decade has seen a pent-up demand from the audience to see the return of this franchise for the fourth time. Hrithik was receptive to the audience and announced Krrish 4 in association with Yash Raj Films. This time around, the actor is donning a dual hat - of an actor and a director too, as Krrish 4 is to mark his debut as a director.

But it seems that the fans will have to wait a little longer for Krrish 4. Reliable sources have confirmed that Krrish 4 has gone on back-burner as Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra are not aligning on the budget of this superhero epic. "Hrithik Roshan wants to make the film at a huge budget close to Rs. 500 crores, and Aditya Chopra believes that it's essential to have an upper cap to the film around the Rs. 350 crore mark. After multiple rounds of discussions, the duo have at the moment put Krrish 4 on the back burner," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Hrithik is meanwhile exploring the possibilities of collaborating with another studio on Krrish 4, and also reworking the script, keeping budget restrictions in mind. "Hrithik is also a practical guy and has taken Aditya Chopra's feedback positively. He is relooking at certain feedback given by Adi, and at the same time in talks with other studios to fund the film. He is also looking to start another film before completely moving into Krrish 4. He has read multiple scripts and will green-light one very soon."

Krrish 4 currently stands pushed to 2027. By then, either Aditya Chopra may meet Hrithik Roshan’s budget expectations or Hrithik could come on board with a new producer, the situation remains open-ended for now. What’s certain, though, is that Krrish 4 will not go on floors this year, as Hrithik is set to begin another acting assignment. An announcement about his next big-screen film is expected soon and it’s said to be a genuine surprise.