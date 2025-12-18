Speculation is growing about a possible reunion between Raghav Juyal and filmmaker Remo D’Souza, with industry chatter suggesting that ABCD 3 could be in the works. While there has been no official confirmation yet, the buzz has gained momentum due to recent developments around both artists and their long-standing creative association.

Is Raghav Juyal reuniting with Remo D’Souza for ABCD 3? Here’s what we know!

Raghav and Remo share a history closely associated with the ABCD franchise, where their collaboration is notable for its natural rhythm and easy camaraderie. Over the years, Raghav has often credited Remo for seeing his potential beyond comic timing and dance-based roles, a trust that translated strongly on screen.

In recent times, Raghav Juyal has undergone a noticeable shift in his career trajectory. From the intense and gritty Kill to the layered performance in Gyaarah Gyaarah, followed by his turn in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, the actor has steadily moved into more complex, performance-driven territory. This evolution has sparked curiosity about how he might re-enter the ABCD universe, should the third installment take shape.

According to industry whispers, the potential collaboration is not being driven by nostalgia alone. A source close to the development shared that if Raghav and Remo do reunite—whether for ABCD 3 or another project—it would be rooted in a strong narrative rather than fan service. The source added that Remo continues to view Raghav as an actor capable of surprising audiences, while Raghav trusts the director to give him the creative space to do so.

Adding to the speculation are Raghav’s recent remarks about manifesting a collaboration with Remo, comments that have not gone unnoticed within industry circles and are now being linked to the ABCD 3 buzz.

For now, ABCD 3 remains unannounced.

Also Read: 10 years of ABCD 2: Prabhudeva says, “I’m open to doing ABCD 3 with Remo D’Souza”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.