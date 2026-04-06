YRF Entertainment has appointed seasoned content strategist Saugata Mukherjee as its new Head of Content, marking a significant move as the studio strengthens its presence in the global streaming landscape.

YRF Entertainment Taps Streaming Veteran Saugata Mukherjee to Spearhead Content Strategy

The platform, known for delivering acclaimed titles like The Romantics, The Railway Men, and Mandala Murders, has brought Saugata on board to lead its content vision across films and series. In his new role, he will report directly to YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the appointment, Akshaye Widhani says, “I’m delighted to welcome a creative thought leader who has consistently pushed boundaries of how the audience engages with content and has been at the forefront of transformative shifts for over two decades. At a moment when streaming is reshaping local and global entertainment landscape, Saugata’s creative instincts and strategic clarity makes him uniquely suited for our next chapter at YRF Entertainment. As a company, we believe in championing India to the world and that great stories transcend geographies. With Saugata’s insight, we’re hopeful to deepen our connection with audiences worldwide while continuing to invest in bold & unique local content and talent.”

Alongside this leadership development, Yogendra Mogre will continue as Executive Producer on shows and head production at YRF Entertainment. He will work in close collaboration with Saugata and Akshaye to shape the company’s upcoming slate.

Saugata Mukherjee joins YRF Entertainment after a successful tenure as Head of Content and Executive Vice President at SonyLIV, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the platform into a premium destination for original storytelling. Under his leadership, SonyLIV delivered critically acclaimed and widely loved titles such as Scam 1992, Maharani, Rocket Boys, Gullak, and Freedom at Midnight. Collectively, these projects garnered over 100 major industry awards, underlining his impact on the Indian OTT space.

His productions, including Aarya (for Hotstar) and Rocket Boys (for SonyLIV), also earned nominations at the prestigious International Emmy Awards, further cementing his reputation as a content visionary.

Before his stint at SonyLIV, Saugata was instrumental in leading the India market entry for HBO Max and was a founding member of the leadership team that built Hotstar (now JioHotstar) into one of the largest streaming platforms globally by subscriber scale.

With extensive experience spanning platform launches, digital transformation, content monetisation strategies, and building high-performance creative teams, Saugata Mukherjee’s appointment signals YRF Entertainment’s intent to scale new heights in storytelling. As the streaming space continues to evolve rapidly, this strategic move positions the studio to deliver compelling, globally resonant content while staying rooted in powerful local narratives.

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