Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.08.2019 | 9:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

SCOOP! Ranveer Singh to be the brand ambassador of the new Maruti XL6

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh is many things, from a brilliant actor to a stellar entertainer, he encompasses many talents. With a bag full of endorsements, the actor is one name who is most recognized. Now we hear that after being the face of Maruti Ciaz, Ranveer has been roped in as the face of the soon to be launched Maruti XL6.

SCOOP! Ranveer Singh to be the brand ambassador of the new Maruti XL6

While an official announcement on the same is awaited, Ranveer who was earlier endorsing the Ciaz C segment sedan will be retained to endorse the luxury MVP. In fact, it is said that Ranveer will soon be shooting for the television adverts for the vehicle and will also feature in the print ads for the same that is meant specifically for the Indian market. Now, with Ranveer being roped in to endorse the XL6, the wait for the luxury MVP just got more intense.

Back on the film front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for the Kabir Khan directed film ’83 which is based on India’s historic 1983 cricket world cup win. Post this the actor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh flaunts his chiselled physique in this shirtless photo

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Yash Raj Films moves from Sony to Star…

Yash Raj Films acquires rights of the book…

MLA demands Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor,…

Karan Johar’s parties accused of serving…

After Lust Stories, Karan Johar, Anurag…

Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to do a double…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification