Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.04.2019 | 7:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

SCOOP: Rajkummar Rao roped in for Dharma Productions’ next multistarrer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkummar Rao has become every producer’s favourite. The actor already has an array of projects lined up but the offers keep coming in. While he is busy with his next projects, it seems like a collaboration is happening between him and Dharma Productions.

As per sources, Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions has reportedly signed Rajkummar Rao for their next. It is also been learnt that the film will be a multistarrer that production house is putting together. No other cast details or what kind of film will be is known as of now. But, it seems like this project is in works.

Rajkummar Rao, on the work front, has many projects including Mental Hai Kya, Made In China, Imli, Turram Khan and Rooh Afza.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan is NOT doing Stree 2, denies replacing Rajkummar Rao

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collections…

Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar reveals…

Exhibitors FUME as Kalank makers DEMAND…

EXCLUSIVE! Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Poo…

Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collections…

Kangana Ranaut slams Alia Bhatt yet again,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification