PVR INOX, in association with Yash Raj Films, will re-release Band Baaja Baaraat on January 16, 2026—15 years after its original release on December 10, 2010. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film marked the debut of Ranveer Singh and starred Anushka Sharma in a sparkling story of ambition, love, and friendship, set against the vibrant world of Delhi weddings. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Band Baaja Baaraat went on to become a cultural phenomenon, earning both critical acclaim and immense audience love for its youthful, infectious energy, memorable music, and refreshingly new storytelling.

Ranveer Singh’s debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat, to re-release on January 16, 2026, amid Dhurandhar wave

Band Baaja Baaraat reimagined both romance and friendship by situating its protagonists within the frenetic, lived-in world of Delhi weddings. Deeply rooted in local culture and everyday reality, the film had quietly reset the rules of the modern Bollywood love story. It captured an aspirational, entrepreneurial India—young, ambitious, and unapologetically middle-class—with rare warmth and authenticity. Its cultural impact lay in normalising the idea that love could grow out of partnership, equality, and conflict rather than grand destiny alone, while also turning the Indian wedding from a glossy backdrop into a lived-in social ecosystem. Cinematically, it ushered in a new wave of rom-coms grounded in rooted settings, colloquial dialogue, and flawed characters.

Speaking about the re-release, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX, said, “Band Baaja Baaraat is one of those rare films that never loses its charm. It remains fun and immensely relatable, no matter when—or with whom—you watch it. Re-releasing the film is our way of celebrating modern storytelling that continues to resonate across generations. With its timeless music, sharp humour, and deeply lived-in performances, the film captures the spirit of friendship, love, ambition, and life just as it is. We’re excited to bring it back for a new generation to discover its magic on the big screen."

Director of the film, Maneesh Sharma, said, “Band Baaja Baaraat was born from a very simple idea. I had read a magazine piece about young Indian entrepreneurs, and something stayed with me—people with limited resources still stepping out, taking risks, and trying to build something of their own, even on a small scale. That became the seed of the story. It eventually grew into a film about love, friendship, and ambition—authentic, messy, and deeply rooted in the streets we know. Over the years, the film has found a life of its own with audiences across generations, geographies, and different moments in their lives. I am really looking forward to see people loving our film that was made with a lot of heart again on the big screen.”

The re-release of Band Baaja Baaraat is part of PVR INOX’s ongoing initiative to honour exceptional talents and landmark films from India and around the world. By bringing timeless films back to the big screen, PVR INOX not only revives the magic of great cinema but also creates a rare opportunity—for a new generation to discover these cinematic masterpieces and for the generation that grew up with them to relive their nostalgia and charm.

Audiences can experience the joy, music, romance, and celebration of Band Baaja Baaraat once again at PVR INOX cinemas starting January 16, 2026. Booking details and theatre listings will be available soon on the official PVR INOX app and website.

