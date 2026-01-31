The wait for Dharma Productions’ highly anticipated romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, just got a definitive timeline. In a fresh update from the makers, the film—starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya—is now officially scheduled to hit the silver screen on May 8, 2026.

Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil rescheduled; set for summer release on May 8, 2026

Directed by Vivek Soni (known for Meenakshi Sundareshwar), the film is being touted as an "intense musical love story." This project has seen a slight shift in its release window; while it was previously eyeing an April 10, 2026 release, the makers have now settled on the May date to capitalize on the lucrative summer holiday period.

Chand Mera Dil has been a topic of conversation since its initial announcement in November 2024. At that time, producer Karan Johar shared the first-look posters with the evocative tagline: "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai" (One has to go a little crazy in love). Since then, fans have been eager to see the fresh pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya on screen.

The film is backed by a powerhouse production team, including Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla, marking one of the major theatrical releases under the new Dharma-Poonawalla partnership.

