Last Updated 30.11.2019 | 5:23 PM IST

SCOOP: Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi’s next to be a biopic on Lala Amarnath?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkumar Hirani’s last release Sanju was said to be one of the best films of the year and he has also managed to leave the audience astounded with his previous films. The director knows his way around the script and if the word is to be believed, then he will soon be collaborating with Abhijat Joshi for his next.

SCOOP Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi’s next to be a biopic on Lala Amarnath

There are reports of his next venture being a biopic based on Lala Amarnath. He was a legendary cricketer who was also the first test captain for independent India’s cricket team. Lala Amarnath was also the first Indian cricketer to score a test match hundred for the country. The man has made us all proud and has helped make cricket what it is in the country.

Even though there have been no confirmations from the makers’ end, there are reports that Rajkumar Hirani might not direct this film. All we can do right now is wait for all the details to come out.

Also Read: 150 Years Of Celebrating The Mahatma: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor recite Bapu’s teachings in Rajkumar Hirani directed video

Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
