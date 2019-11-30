Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2019 | 5:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn approached for Aanand L Rai production starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In July, Bollywood Hungama reported that filmmaker will bring together a fresh pair – Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for an interesting project. But, it won’t be a sequel to Raanjhanaa which starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. This will be a fresh story and reportedly will also have a third angle to it. This includes Ajay Devgn who might become a part of the project.

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn approached for Aanand L Rai production starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan?

According to a source, “Ajay Devgn, who is busy with the shooting of Maidaan, heard the script of Aanand L Rai’s next which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The filmmaker was in search for a perfect third angle for his movie. The actor already has a string of movies lined up in 2020 which includes Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among various other projects that he is producing. So, he is trying to figure out his exact availability before signing on the dotted line.”

“I’ll be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it’ll be announced soon,” Dhanush confirmed at the trailer launch of his international project, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai directed Zero last December which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The filmmaker is producing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. It is slated for February 21, 2020 release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan approached for Aanand L Rai project with Dhanush?

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Panipat: "It was a wonderful experience to…

Supreme Court says no coercive action will…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about actors…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker urges people to…

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification