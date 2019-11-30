In July, Bollywood Hungama reported that filmmaker will bring together a fresh pair – Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for an interesting project. But, it won’t be a sequel to Raanjhanaa which starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. This will be a fresh story and reportedly will also have a third angle to it. This includes Ajay Devgn who might become a part of the project.

According to a source, “Ajay Devgn, who is busy with the shooting of Maidaan, heard the script of Aanand L Rai’s next which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The filmmaker was in search for a perfect third angle for his movie. The actor already has a string of movies lined up in 2020 which includes Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among various other projects that he is producing. So, he is trying to figure out his exact availability before signing on the dotted line.”

“I’ll be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it’ll be announced soon,” Dhanush confirmed at the trailer launch of his international project, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai directed Zero last December which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The filmmaker is producing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. It is slated for February 21, 2020 release.