Actor Gaurav Gera has spoken about his experience of working with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, highlighting the latter’s approach to performance and presence on set.

Gaurav Gera praises Ranveer Singh’s discipline and on-set involvement in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

In a recent interaction with India Today, Gera described Ranveer as someone deeply invested in his work. “Ranveer is a superstar for a reason, he is so good at what he does. He’s extremely organised and fully immersed in the character. He takes a keen interest,” he said, pointing to the actor’s focused preparation.

He also spoke about Ranveer’s involvement during scenes, even when he wasn’t required to be actively present. “He didn’t have to be there for cues in my scenes, which often happens on shoots. But he stayed back and remained present throughout. That’s just how he is—completely involved with the film,” Gera added.

Recalling a lighter moment, Gera mentioned their earlier ‘Chutki-shopkeeper’ act that recently resurfaced online amid the film’s buzz. He shared that Ranveer instantly recognised him on set. “He tapped my shoulder and said, ‘How are you, Chutki?’ I was surprised because I had a beard and looked quite different, but he still remembered,” he said.

Gera also noted a shift in Ranveer’s on-screen approach over time, especially while playing Hamza in the film. “He’s grown a lot as an actor. There’s a certain calmness in his performance here, which is very different from how people usually see him in public. That controlled energy comes across very strongly,” he explained.

Summing up, Gera described Ranveer as someone who can balance contrasting energies with ease, both on and off screen. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has completed a steady run in theatres and continues to hold its ground at the box office.

Also Read: Gaurav Gera opens up on working with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar franchise: “Stars walk away… he was so involved”

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