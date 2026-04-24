Yesterday, a two-month-old video of Dinesh Hingoo went viral. In the video, a fan is seen approaching the veteran actor. The actor tells the fan, “I am 86 years old. I go out sometimes to work. I fell down recently and got injured. It is fine now but I need money to go to the doctor. Doctor kabhi 5000 Rs mangte hai toh kabhi Rs 6000.” The video circulated widely in the industry and sparked concern about Dinesh Hingoo’s financial condition. Immediately, several prominent film personalities came forward and offered help.

Dinesh Hingoo is financially fine, family clarifies; Amitabh Bachchan’s office, Boney Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan offer assistance

However, today, it has come to light that the actor is doing fine financially. This was revealed by senior industry member, Rajesh Vasani of Paras Publicity. He wrote on his Facebook post, “Following last night’s posts circulating on Inshorts and Moneycontrol, which I had also shared within the industry, I felt it was important to verify the facts. I managed to get in touch with Mrs Jamuna Dinesh Hingoo through Aruna Irani. She clarified that the family is well-settled, with two sons and grandchildren, and he’s doing absolutely fine. It appears there may have been a misunderstanding in the reports. She expressed her gratitude to everyone for their concern and for remembering Dinesh bhai and his contributions.”

Rajesh Vasani then opened up about Dinesh Hingoo’s wife, “It’s also worth noting that Jamunaben herself is a respected Gujarati stage artiste, known for her work in several plays, especially Prit Piyu Ne Panetar, where she famously portrayed the Japanese character, Miss Mikotaka.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Dhadholi (@manishdhadholi)

Finally, Rajesh Vasani praised the senior industry members for immediately coming forward to help Dinesh Hingoo, “I also thank and acknowledge everyone who instantly came forward to support the cause, such as Rakesh Roshan ji, Boney Kapoor ji and many others, including our association. There was even a call from Amitabh Bachchan’s office offering support. However, after verifying the facts with his wife, I conveyed my thanks and informed them that the family is well-settled and no assistance is required.”

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